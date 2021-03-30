More than 40 dead, 38 others injured across Bihar during Holi celebrations

At least 41 people including three children were killed and over 38 others were injured as violence and accidents marred Holi celebrations in Bihar in the past two days, police said.

Several violent incidents were reported from many places as groups clashed with each other. Five people were murdered in Patna alone in group clashes while four persons died in two road accidents in Samastipur because of drunken driving.

Reports from Buxar, a woman at Pandeypatti village under Muffasil police station was shot at and injured on Monday when she opposed the playing of obscene songs by a group of youths near her house. One of the revelers whipped out a pistol and shot her.

Buxar’s SDPO Gorakh Ram said, “The firing happened during a dispute over the playing of songs. The woman has suffered a bullet injury in her leg. We are investigating the matter.”

In Nalanda, miscreants set on fire three huts at Miya-Bigha village and injured four persons when they opposed the playing of obscene Bhojpuri songs.

In Bhagalpur, at least six people were injured in a clash between two communities at Barari police station area. The clash took place after a group of people sprinkled colour on another group which was on its way to play cricket. The clash escalated quickly with both communities attacking each other and setting several shops on fire. Bhagalpur SSP Nitasa Guriya said the situation is normal and police were registering FIRs against the culprits.

Earlier, on Sunday evening, a speeding truck rammed into a sweet and snacks shop near Telhara police station in Nalanda killing six people and injuring more than 10 others. The locals, angered over the incident, attacked the Telhara police station and torched eight vehicles parked on its campus.

In Gaya, three Dalit children were charred to death and another was seriously injured during Holika Dahan in Rahul Nagar village. SHO of Bodh Gaya police station Mitesh Kumar said, “The villagers cremated the bodies on Monday morning. They have not lodged any complaint so far.”

On Monday, two groups of people clashed over a land dispute in Madhubani’s Benipatti police station area. Three persons including two brothers were shot dead while three others injured in a firing between the two groups.

Madhubani’s police chief Dr Satya Prakash said two of the injured persons referred to Patna while another referred to Darbhanga.

According to reports from Sitamarhi, two persons were killed and three others injured near Mushahri village on Holi after their motorcycles collided with each other. Similar incidents reported from Katihar where three motorcyclists died and two were injured in accidents. Two persons each from Vaishali, Gopalganj, Buxar and Jehanabad districts killed in road mishap while one person died and 10 injured in Lakhisarai when a pickup van overturned. In Kaimur, three persons including a two-year-old died and three others were injured in two separate road accidents.

An official in the police headquarters said that a farmer was shot dead in Khagaria while two persons were killed in Buxar. In Rohtas one person was killed and three others were injured in a firing between two groups.