More than 49,600 vehicles registered under 'Bharat' series: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said more than 49,600 vehicles have been registered under Bharat (BH)' series, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan emerging as the leading states.

The road transport and highways minister in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said the maximum number of vehicles has been registered under BH series in Maharashtra (13,625), Uttar Pradesh (5,698) and Rajasthan (5,615).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, the road transport ministry, in order to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles all over the country, had issued a notification wherein a new registration mark namely "Bharat (BH) series" has been incorporated in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

"It has been introduced for citizens working in government offices or in private organisations with offices in four or more states/UTs, on voluntary basis," Gadkari said.

Currently, only new vehicles are being registered under the BH Series, he added.

Replying to a separate query, Gadkari said Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, comprising 24,800 kilometres of various categories of roads and about 10,000 kilometres of residual NHDP projects, has been approved with an estimated cost of ₹5.35 lakh crore.

"As of now about 23,500 km has been awarded and about 11,400 km has been completed. The balance projects are targeted for award by financial year 2024-25," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}