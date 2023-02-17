Morning brief: 12 cheetahs from South Africa set to arrive in India tomorrow, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

12 cheetahs from South Africa set to arrive in India tomorrow

Twelve cheetahs from South Africa are set to arrive in India on Saturday, taking the total count of the big cats to 20 in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, the Union environment ministry said on Thursday. Read more

'Attack' on Prithvi Shaw: Who is Sapna Gill and what led to the fight?

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in Mumbai's Santacruz after an argument with a woman social media influencer, Sapna Gill, and her male friend Shobhit Thakur after the batsman refused to click selfies with her. Read more

'Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar approached us...': Virender Sehwag recalls doubts before 1st IPL auction

The first Indian Premier League (IPL) auction set the foundation for quite a lot of the most recognisable features of the league but it was something that was quite unheard of in the world of cricket. Read more

Starring Jerry as Himself review: A vital genre-bending documentary experiment

Starring Jerry as Himself, starts off with a disproportionately familiar snapshot of the titular, retired Florida resident who receives a strange phone call one day from the Chinese police. Read more

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's royal Hindu wedding pics out. Bride's Gota lehenga, Bandhani dupatta steal the show

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and dancer Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in a lavish wedding held in Udaipur. Read more

Musician shows how to compose AP Dhillon's song in two minutes, netizens love it

For content creators, social media is a platform where they can showcase their talents. Read more

