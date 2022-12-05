Morning brief: 6th Vande Bharat train to be inaugurated on December 11 in Nagpur, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

6th Vande Bharat train to be inaugurated on December 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the sixth semi-high speed Vande Bharat train in the country — to be operated on the Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)-Nagpur (Maharashtra) route — on December 11, an Indian Railways official familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read more

PM Modi thanks global counterparts for supporting India's G-20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked his global counterparts for extending their support to India as the country assumed the G-20 Presidency on December 1. Read more

Not Hardik Pandya, ex-India cricketer backs star player as captain Rohit Sharma's ideal successor in white-ball cricket

With India continuing its leadership reshuffle for the New Zealand tour, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan captained the Rohit Sharma-less side in the absence of designated vice-captain KL Rahul and injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Read more

Priyanka Chopra shares breathtaking pics from her amazing weekend in Dubai, goes jet skiing too. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has shared some breathtaking pictures of herself from Dubai where she spent a fun weekend on a yacht. The actor slipped into a swimsuit as she soaked some sun while lying on the floor of the yacht, sipped some wine and explored the waters on a jet ski. Read more

Women security personnel who danced to 'pyar pyar' inside Mahakal temple suspended. Watch

Two women security personnel of Ujjain's Mahakal temple have been suspended after a video of their dancing at the temple went viral. In the wake of another such incident at the temple, the security personnel now have been asked to not carry mobile phones, LiveHindustan reported. Read more

