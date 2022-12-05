Home / India News / PM Modi thanks global counterparts for supporting India's G-20 presidency

PM Modi thanks global counterparts for supporting India's G-20 presidency

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 08:07 AM IST

On December 1, India took the helm of the G-20 in what has been called as a huge opportunity for the country.

PM Modi thanks global counterparts for supporting India's G-20 presidency
PM Modi thanks global counterparts for supporting India's G-20 presidency
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked his global counterparts for extending their support to India as the country assumed the G-20 Presidency on December 1. PM Modi responded to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's congratulatory messages on Twitter.

“Thank you @POTUS. Your valued support will be a source of strength for India's G-20 Presidency. It is important we all work together to build a better planet,” Modi responded to Biden.

Earlier, Biden said in his tweet that the US supported the US is supporting India and PM Modi during the G-20 presidency. He also said, "India-US, together will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises.”

Responding to the French President, PM Modi wrote: “Thank you, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting you closely during India's G20 Presidency, as we work to focus the world's attention on the issues that affect humanity as a whole”.

In response to Japan's Kishida's congratulatory message, PM Modi wrote: “Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being and I am confident the world will continue to learn from Japan's successes on various fronts. @kishida230.”

On December 1, India took the helm of the G-20 in what has been called as a huge opportunity for the country. In an article that appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website as well, PM Modi wrote that “India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard.”

Also read: PM Modi to brief leaders on G20 at all-party meet

India's theme is - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Apart from India, the G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi joe biden emmanuel macron fumio kishida g20 + 3 more
pm modi joe biden emmanuel macron fumio kishida g20 + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out