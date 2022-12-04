Macron's 'one earth...' tweet as India takes helm of G20; and a mention of PM

As India takes helm of the G20 (Group of 20 nations), French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday tweeted a photo of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he referred to New Delhi's mantra for the crucial role. "One Earth. One Family. One Future. India has taken over the presidency of G20India! I trust my friend @NarendraModi to bring us together in order to build peace and a more sustainable world. (sic)," he wrote.

New Delhi took helm of G20 on December 1 in what has been called as a huge opportunity for the country. In a blog this week, PM Modi underlined that India’s G20 agenda "will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive". “The greatest challenges the world faces today, can only be solved, by acting together. Let us join together to make India’s G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope," he further wrote in the blog.

Macron's post came a day after the United States' President - Joe Biden - on Friday said he would back “my friend Prime Minister Modi” during India’s G20 presidency to advance sustainable and inclusive growth. Quoting PM's tweeted on India's agenda, Biden tweeted: “India is a strong partner of the United States, and I look forward to supporting my friend Prime Minister Modi during India’s G20 presidency. Together we will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises.”

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, earlier this week, also underlined that the country is assuming the G20 presidency in challenging circumstances but will push the world’s biggest economies to find collective solutions on global issues. Jaishankar also referred to divisions caused by the Ukraine crisis at the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia last month and said: “Today the world is very polarised...Even having everybody in the room was a real challenge in the last G20 meeting in Bali.”

“India has to take the lead in pushing for collective action and that is exactly what we intend to do at the G20," he added.

161 meetings and events - linked to G20 - will be held in the country, of which 14 will be held in four cities of Maharashtra—Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, HT had reported. The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has planned to use the G20 meetings to be held in the state as an opportunity to brand its major cities.

