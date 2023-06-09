Morning brief: NCP fumes over BJP leader's ‘reincarnation of Aurangzeb’ remark on Pawar, and all the latest news

BJP leader sparks row by calling Sharad Pawar ‘reincarnation of Aurangzeb’; NCP fumes

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nilesh Rane for his tweet calling Sharad Pawar a “reincarnation of Aurangzeb” and said it would hold a protest against the former Lok Sabha member's statement shared with “malicious intent”. Read more

'Taking clues from past': NCW chief on rising ‘crimes against live-in partners’

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday expressed concern recent surge in gruesome killings, including Mumbai's Mira Road murder. Read more

Men stop train door from closing, Delhi Metro reacts

A video showing a bizarre incident of two men in Delhi trying to stop a metro door from closing has left people irked. Shared on Twitter, the video has even received a reaction from Delhi Metro authority. Read more

Combat period bloating and digestive complications with these food items

For many individuals who menstruate, experiencing bloating and digestive complications during their menstrual cycle is a common occurrence where period bloating refers to the swelling and discomfort that can arise in the abdominal region due to hormonal changes and digestive issues such as constipation, diarrhea and abdominal cramping may accompany period bloating, making the overall experience uncomfortable. Read more

Bloody Daddy movie review: This Shahid Kapoor-starrer serves everything half-baked

While well-made crime shows and films based on drug mafias have been keeping us hooked to the big screen and on streaming platforms, we are served a half-baked and bland Bloody Daddy. Read more

'Shubman Gill will learn, but Pujara…': Ravi Shastri blasts India's 100-Test veteran for 'not knowing his off-stump'

For the second straight day, India were second-best to Australia in the World Test Championship final. If on Day 1, India's bowlers cut a sorry figure, Day 2 belonged to the batters. Read more

