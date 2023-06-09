‘Taking clues from past': NCW chief on rising 'crimes against live-in partners'

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday expressed concern recent surge in gruesome killings, including Mumbai's Mira Road murder. Sharma said that perpetrators seem to be drawing inspiration from past cases to commit heinous crimes. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma.(Twitter)

On Wednesday, a 56-year-old man from Mumbai was arrested for killing her live-in partner, which seemed eerily similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Manoj Sane allegedly killed his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya and chopped her body into dozens of pieces.

"I have seen people now taking clues from past incidents which are very gruesome and heinous. These kinds of crimes against live-in partners have increased in the recent past. Society needs to think about how to control it, especially the families of both, and how we are raising our children who are doing such crimes," Sharma said.

She further stated that the women's commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the incident.

Mumbai murder: Here's what we know so far

Manoj Sane, accused of killing his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, was arrested on Wednesday by the police for killing his girlfriend and cutting her body into dozens of pieces, and then boiling it in a pressure cooker to dissolve them before disposal. Police were alerted by building residents, who complained of a foul smell emanating from flat number 704. (Read | ‘Foul smell, pieces lying’: How Mumbai cops discovered Shraddha Walkar re-run) On reaching the spot police recovered several body pieces in utensils. The accused had killed her live-in partner and chopped her into pieces using a tree cutter. Body parts were sent to JJ Hospital for further investigation.

Why did Manoj chop her body parts?

Manoj Sane claimed Saraswati consumed poison on June 4. When foam started coming from her mouth, he said he was scared that he would be booked for abetment to suicide and hence he bought a tree-cutter to chop her body.

The reason behind the murder is said to be a fight between the couple. The 56-year-old accused was in a live-in relationship with 32-year-old Saraswati who was an orphan, and had been staying together at the Mira Road flat for the past three years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanishka Singharia Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens. ...view detail