A 56-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into pieces at his rented apartment in Mira Road. 56-year-old man kills live-in partner, chops her body in Mira Road

The decomposing body parts found in his house led to suspicion that the murder could have occurred two-three days ago, an officer from Nayanagar police station said. “It appears that the accused had been living with the body parts all these days.”

The accused, identified as Manoj Sahani, had been staying with Saraswati Vaidya, 32, in flat 704 at J wing of Geeta Akash Deep building in Geeta Nagar Phase 7 over the past three years.

Around 7pm on Wednesday, Nayanagar police station received a call from residents of the building, complaining about foul smell emanating from the couple’s flat. On reaching the house, a police team found the woman’s body parts and detained Sahani.

Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), said, “We have arrested Sahani and are investigating to find out the motive behind the murder and how he executed it.”

“We believe that Sahani cut the woman’s body into pieces so as to make it easy for him to dispose them of,” Bajbale added.

An officer attached to Nayanagar police station said some body parts are missing and they suspected that the accused had dumped them somewhere.

Police are in the process of registering an FIR against Sahani for murder and destruction of evidence. A forensic team has also been called to collect samples and evidence from the flat.

Residents of the building told the police that the couple did not mingle with them. The door of their flat does not have a name plate and it is registered in the name of Sonam builders, police officers said.

