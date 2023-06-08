Mumbai murder: Man chops up girlfriend's body, lives with it for days

In a case similar to the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case, a 56-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into pieces in Mumbai's Mira road area. According to the police, the murder may have taken place three days ago. The accused, identified as Manoj Sahani, had been living with the parts in the apartment, police said.

56-year-old man kills live-in partner, chops her body in Mira Road