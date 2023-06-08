Mumbai man boiled parts of live-in partner’s chopped body, fed them to dogs: Cops

The 56-year-old man, who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Mumbai, has told his interrogators that he boiled some parts of her body after chopping it and fed them to the stray dogs, people aware of the matter said on Thursday. Manoj Sahani, the accused. (Sourced)

Police found decomposed pieces of the body of Saraswati Vaidya, 32, in buckets and bowls at the apartment of Manoj Sahani, the accused, on Mumbai’s Mira Road on Wednesday.

Sahani claimed Vaidya consumed poison on June 4. He told police that when he saw her lying dead with foam coming from her mouth, he feared he would be booked for abetment to suicide and hence decided to chop the body in pieces and dispose them of.

“We found both feet of the victim in the kitchen which he was about to boil,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named. He cited the nature of the decomposed body parts and added they suspect Sahani murdered Vaidya three to four days back.

Sahani, who had been staying with Vaidya for the last three years, was arrested after police arrived at their apartment when their neighbours complained about the foul smell emanating from the couple’s flat on Wednesday. Police found Vaidya’s chopped body parts when they arrived there.

Police said Sahani met Vaidya 16 years back at a ration shop where he worked. They added the two belonged to the same community and later got into a relationship.

Deputy police commissioner Jayant Bajbale said they believe Sahani cut Vaidya’s body into pieces to make it easier for him to dispose them of.

A third police officer said that some body parts remained missing and they suspected Sahani disposed them of by either feeding them to stray dogs or dumping them in public dustbins.

“Since Vaidya was an orphan, Sahani said he was confident that no one would inquire about her,” said the third officer. “We are trying to ascertain his claim that the woman consumed poison.”

He added the couple would often fight as Sahani suspected Vaidya of having an affair which may have led to the murder.

The couple’s neighbours said they did not mingle with others. The door of their flat did not even have a nameplate.

