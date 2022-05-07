Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Morning brief: Airlines warned against wrong denial of boarding to passengers, and all the latest news

Airlines warned against wrongful denial of boarding of passengers.(Bloomberg/Representative)
Published on May 07, 2022 09:04 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DGCA warns airlines against wrong denial of boarding to passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed all Indian airlines to provide compensation and facilities to passengers who are denied boarding despite reporting at the airport on time, or in event of flight cancellation or delay. Read more

At least 7 feared dead in fire at 2-storey building in Indore

At least seven people are feared dead after a huge fire broke out a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Read more

Ukraine targets second Russian warship; Claims to hit ‘Admiral Makarov’

Just weeks after the Russian flagship Moskva missile cruiser was allegedly hit by Neptune anti-ship missiles fired by Ukraine, which ultimately led to its sinking, another Russian warship is believed to have caught fire in the Black sea. Watch here

