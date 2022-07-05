Morning brief: Among 3 hill states, Himachal has highest fatalities in road mishaps, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Among three hill states, Himachal records highest fatalities in road mishaps

The bus accident in Kullu’s Sainj valley, which claimed the lives of 13 people, has once again cast the spotlight on the high incidence of road mishaps on Himachal Pradesh’s narrow roads. Read more

Video captures horrific July 4 US parade mass shooting in Chicago suburb

Another shooting incident in the United States - on the day the country was celebrating its independence - has been etched in the public memory in reminder of the gun violence menace the country faces every now and then. Read more

Rishabh Pant first Indian wicketkeeper-batter since 1973 to pull off this incredible feat

Team India have so far been the superior side in the ongoing Test against England at Edgbaston as the tourists have stretched their lead to over 350 runs in their second innings. Read more

'Who says gym-goers can't be yogis?' Malaika Arora does it all in new weekly workout video, flaunts enviable physique

You can trust fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora to never back out when it comes to her workout routine. The star never misses a chance to hit the gym or the yoga studio to exercise and live a healthy life to maintain her enviable physique. Read more

