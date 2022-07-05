Among three hill states, Himachal records highest fatalities in road mishaps
The bus accident in Kullu’s Sainj valley, which claimed the lives of 13 people, has once again cast the spotlight on the high incidence of road mishaps on Himachal Pradesh’s narrow roads.
As per official data, Himachal Pradesh has recorded the highest road fatalities among the three northern hill states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, with an average of three deaths per day. Annually, around 3,000 people lose their lives in road mishaps in Himachal Pradesh, while 105 are killed in around 200 aciidents reported in the state per month.
Himachal also has a high road crash severity rate (the number of persons killed per 100 accidents) of nearly 40%, which is higher than the national rate of around 33%.
As per a survey conducted by the traffic, tourist and railways (TTR) wing of the Himachal Pradesh police, a total of 13,740 accidents took place in the state over last five years (2017-2021), in which around 5,503 people lost their lives.
Last year, the state recorded a total of 2,404 accidents, in which 1,053 people lost their lives. The highest road mishaps are reported in Jammu and Kashmir, but the severity rate for the UT is just 16%.
Around 3,634 fatalities were reported in the 22,000 road accidents reported in Jammu and Kashmir between 2017-2020. Among the three hill states, Uttarakhand has the highest severity ratio of nearly 64% among the three states. The state recorded 3,530 fatalities in about 5,464 road crashes in the corresponding period.
In the annual Road Accidents in India report published by the ministry of road transport and highways, Himachal is ranked 22nd in terms of accidents and 20th in terms of fatalities in the country.
Rash driving, speeding, dangerous overtaking, drugs and alcohol consumption, slippery and uneven road surfaces, suspected vehicle defects, adverse weather, non-provision of parapets and crash barriers on outer curves are to blame for the road mishaps. However, accounting for around 90% of all accidents, human error remains the primary cause for the accidents in the state.
Director general of police Sanjay Kundu said, “Mostly accidents take place due to human negligence and violations such as not wearing helmets and seat belts, drunk driving and speeding. Another reason is poor road engineering, no-crash barriers and poor pedestrian infrastructure. Inclement weather, leading to landslides and rockslides, area also among the major causes for the accidents,” said Kundu.
“Critical analysis of the road traffic accidents (RTAs) database for the last 5 years has been carried out to identify black spots, clusters, stretches, causes, timings and collision types for working out specific remedies,” the police chief said, adding that strict enforcement of traffic rules, rectification of black spots, erection of crash barriers, use of reflective clothing and patches by pedestrians are some of the measures being taken.
-
Reet puts Chandigarh cyclists on international map
It was cycling which struck a chord with Reet Kapoor's and she recently hit the headlines bringing Chandigarh on the international cycling scene. The 17-year-old cyclist won a silver medal in the recently concluded Asian Track Cycling Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, becoming the first female cyclist from Chandigarh to have a podium-finish at international level. Before that, she had won a bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games.
-
PAGD constituents should contest polls jointly: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said PAGD constituents should contest assembly polls jointly for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's “lost identity.” The PDP is an important constituent of PAGD that is headed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had earlier said that the PAGD should contest polls jointly to oppose the BJP and its allies.
-
In run up to assembly polls, AAP moves to reorganise J&K unit
In the run up to assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday dissolved its Jammu and Kashmir unit, saying that it will be reconstituted in the coming days. Sources said that AAP's central leadership is preparing for polls that may take after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP leader and former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said said that many newcomers had joined the party in recent times.
-
Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and creches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. While the department didn't reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave.
-
Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics