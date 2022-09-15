Morning brief: Anti-India graffiti on Swaminarayan temple in Canada, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Anti-India graffiti on Swaminarayan temple; India raises issue with Canada

The BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto was vandalised on Tuesday with anti-India slogans scribbled on the walls of the temple. The Indian High Commission condemned the incident and took up the issue with the Canadian authorities urging them to take prompt action on the culprits. Read more…

Dalit sisters death: 4 accused in custody; Akhilesh, Priyanka slam Yogi govt

The Uttar Pradesh government faced intense criticism from the opposition leaders over the death of two minor sisters, belonging to the scheduled caste community, who were found hanging from a tree under the Nighasan police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday evening. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked the reason behind the “increase in heinous crimes against women” in UP, saying “false advertisements in newspapers and TV” does not improve the law and order situation. Read more…

Sourav Ganguly eligible, but will he be the BCCI president again?

Following the Supreme Court order which agreed to modify the cooling-off clause in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s constitution, the deck has been cleared for the two leading office bearers – President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah to run for another 3-year term. Read more..

Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor was insecure about Jackie Shroff, says 'he became A-lister, I was doing bit roles'

Actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that he was insecure about actor Jackie Shroff in the initial days of his career. Anil and actor Varun Dhawan appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar-hosted chat show Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 11. The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 streamed on Thursday at 12 AM on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more…

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rock chic casuals for outing with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji: All pics

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, alongside her husband and Brahmastra co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Ayan Mukerji stepped out in Mumbai last night. The paparazzi clicked them outside Karan Johar's Dharma office in Khar. Nagarjuna, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, was snapped outside the filmmaker's office. Read more…

