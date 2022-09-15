Dalit sisters death: 4 accused in custody; Akhilesh, Priyanka slam Yogi govt

The Uttar Pradesh government faced intense criticism from the opposition leaders over the death of two minor sisters, belonging to the scheduled caste community, who were found hanging from a tree under the Nighasan police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday evening. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked the reason behind the “increase in heinous crimes against women” in UP, saying “false advertisements in newspapers and TV” does not improve the law and order situation.

“The incident of murder of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching. The relatives say that those girls were abducted in broad daylight,” she tweeted in Hindi.

“Giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in UP?”

लखीमपुर (उप्र) में दो बहनों की हत्या की घटना दिल दहलाने वाली है। परिजनों का कहना है कि उन लड़कियों का दिनदहाड़े अपहरण किया गया था।



रोज अखबारों व टीवी में झूठे विज्ञापन देने से कानून व्यवस्था अच्छी नहीं हो जाती।आखिर उप्र में महिलाओं के खिलाफ जघन्य अपराध क्यों बढ़ते जा रहे हैं? pic.twitter.com/A1K3xvfeUI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 14, 2022

Samajwadi Party chief and Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Assembly Akhilesh Yadav called the incident a “heinous repetition of Hathras”, saying the vicitims’ father had alleged that the post-mortem was done without Panchnama and family’s consent. In September 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and assaulted in UP’s Hathras, and, days later, her body was cremated in the dead of the night.

“After kidnapping two Dalit sisters in Nighasan police station area, their murder and after that the father's serious allegation on the police that their post-mortem was done without Panchnama and consent,” Yadav tweeted.

“After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is now a heinous repetition of the 'Hathras ki Beti' massacre,” he further wrote.

निघासन पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में 2 दलित बहनों को अगवा करने के बाद उनकी हत्या और उसके बाद पुलिस पर पिता का ये आरोप बेहद गंभीर है कि बिना पंचनामा और सहमति के उनका पोस्टमार्टम किया गया।



लखीमपुर में किसानों के बाद अब दलितों की हत्या ‘हाथरस की बेटी’ हत्याकांड की जघन्य पुनरावृत्ति है। pic.twitter.com/gFmea4bAUc — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 14, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh expressed shock over the incident and said it is exposing chief minister Yogi Adityanath's ‘Beti Bachao’ (save daughter) slogan.

Lucknow range inspector general (IG) of police Laxmi Singh said the post-mortem of the two bodies will be conducted by a panel of doctors. She said the police officials have been directed to register the FIR whatsoever on the basis of complaint lodged by the victims' family members. The senior police officers assured the villagers that the police will work out the case quickly and urged the villagers to call off their road-block and cooperate with the post-mortem examination.

Local villagers and the girls’ family accused three men of abduction and murder and staged a demonstration at the Nighasan crossing, a few kilometres from the village. The mother of the girls has alleged that three youngsters of the neighbouring village on a bike abducted the two girls from near a hutment while the two sisters were cutting fodder.

Meanwhile, four accused have been taken into custody and interrogation is underway, said Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, Lakhimpur Kheri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON