Morning brief: Army, PLA go longest without talks on LAC row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

LAC row: Army, PLA go longest without talks

Corps commander-level talks between the Indian and Chinese armies to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh have not been held for almost four months, even though both countries agree that dialogue is necessary for a mutually acceptable resolution at friction points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Read more…

‘We don’t run after anyone...': Russia's Lavrov on stalled Ukraine talks with West

Amid an ongoing war with Ukraine, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday expressed hope to resolve issues with the West to resume supply of Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports, but asserted they have to be willing to talk and if they don't, “it is their choice”. Read more…

Amid criticism, Ganguly gives verdict on captaincy musical chairs; 'Not ideal to have seven different captains but...'

Sourav Ganguly's heydays comprised phases when he had no choice but to take a punt on a few players, but the former skipper isn't an advocate of musical chairs around India captaincy. Ganguly, who remains one of the most influential and successful captains of the country, shared his views on the current team witnessing seven captains in seven different series. Read more…

Vikram did not suffer heart attack, says son Dhruv Vikram: ‘We are pained to hear such rumours’

Actor Vikram was hospitalised in Chennai on Friday. His son, Dhruv Vikram reacted to reports that said the actor had suffered a heart attack. He said his father complained of ‘mild chest discomfort’ and was likely to be discharged from hospital in a day. Dhruv, who is also an actor, criticised ‘false rumours’ that the actor had to be rushed to hospital ahead of the teaser launch of his upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I as he suffered a heart attack. Read more…

Loved Shehnaaz Gill's must-have hot pink backless dress from the viral Instagram reel? It is worth ₹4k

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the rising fashionistas in the film industry with her multiple head-turning sartorial picks. One look at her Instagram timeline, and you will understand. Even her latest video on Instagram, which went viral within minutes of posting online, garnered a lot of praise from her fans. Read more…