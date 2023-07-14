Morning brief: Arunachal Pradesh integral part of India, says US Senate commitee, and all the latest news

Arunachal Pradesh integral part of India: US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

The United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) has approved, on a bipartisan basis, a resolution that reaffirms Arunachal Pradesh’s status as an integral part of India. Read more

'Will begin from Eiffel Tower': PM Modi on India's UPI use in France

In a major boost to the market expansion of India's unified payments interface (UPI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that New Delhi and Paris have come to an agreement to use the flagship instant payment system in France. Read more

‘While Karnataka was…’: Minister slams BJP as Tamil Nadu leads in electronics export

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Friday blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging a “lack of social and economic inclusivity and progressiveness” as Tamil Nadu topped the states exporting electronic goods in the 2022-23 financial year. Read more

History created as Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal knock off Sehwag-Jaffer's 17-year-old record during IND vs WI 1st Test

After three fantastic Test matches between India and Australia at The Ashes, Test cricket is witnessing a rather one-sided contest in Dominica as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continue to treat the West Indies bowling attack like punching bags. Read more

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 2 collection: Tom Cruise film witnesses slight dip in India

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One witnessed a slight dip in its day two collection at the box office in India. The film stars actor Tom Cruise in the lead role. It hit theatres on Wednesday. Read more

