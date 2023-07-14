Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One box office day 2 collection: Tom Cruise film witnesses slight dip in India

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One witnessed a slight dip in its day two collection at the box office in India. The film stars actor Tom Cruise in the lead role. It hit theatres on Wednesday. (Also Read | Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell denies Tom Cruise romance rumours) Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise and Esai Morales during a scene.

About Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Christopher McQuarrie has directed the spy action film, which also stars Hayley Atwell. The film follows a 60-something Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they work to take down a mysterious, all-powerful artificial intelligence force called The Entity.

Box office collection of film

As per Sacnilk.com, the action-packed drama minted around ₹9 crore nett, as per early estimates, in all languages in India on the second day of its release. The film performed well on its first day at the box office and earned ₹12.3 crore nett in India. The total earning of the film so far stands at around ₹21.30 crore.

Tom Cruise's film faced obstacles

The film faced many setbacks caused by Covid-19 pandemic during its multi-year shoot. Filming was put on hold at least five times due to the pandemic, with Tom and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie ultimately contracting the virus. An audio of Tom insisting that the crew abide by Covid-19 restrictions went viral.

Tom Cruise talks about film

On returning to the Mission Impossible franchise, Tom told The Hollywood Reporter, “We talked about it. We dreamed about it. It’s very, very special. On Top Gun: Maverick, they kept pushing the movie and pushing the movie, and for (McQuarrie) and I, this is such an ambitious movie. And it was a very challenging film to produce, and then everything happened, and it was even more challenging. So to have this response…is very, very special.”

When asked if he felt pressure for his latest film to perform well at the box office, Cruise said, “I’m just going to make the best films that I can make, and I want them all to perform well, and I want all of the other films to perform well. I think about a movie in terms of the quality and longevity, I invest everything in it. So, really, my job is just to try to make the best film I possibly can to entertain the audience for that particular genre."

Variety reported that MI 7 is expected to make around $85 million to $95 million in North America and $160 million internationally in its first five days of release. This would result in a global opening of $250 million. Mission: Impossible – Fallout currently holds the record with $61 million, followed by 2000’s Mission: Impossible II with $57.8 million, Variety informed.

