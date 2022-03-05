Morning brief: BBC, CNN, others pull out of Russia over ‘fake news’ law, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BBC, CNN, others pull out of Russia over ‘fake news’ law

Amid Ukraine war, protests and the coverage, Russia on Friday took an unprecedented step to punish "fake news" against its army. President Vladimir Putin cleared a law of up to 15 years of jail term as punishment. A pushback soon followed with the BBC announcing that it was halting its operations. Others including CNN and Bloomberg announced similar measures. Read more…

'Greenlight to bombing': Zelenskyy hits out at NATO for refusing to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hit out at NATO on Saturday for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Russia mounts offensive from the air. In a bitter and emotional nighttime address, Zelenskyy said that the West’s military alliance will be responsible for the deaths and destruction in Ukraine as NATO’s “weakness” and “lack of unity” will fully untie Moscow’s hands. Read more…

Shane Warne's career in numbers: Full list of records held by the legendary Australian great

With the unfortunate passing of the legendary Shane Warne, an era in cricket has ended. Warne was not only the greatest leg-spinner of all time, but an icon, who revived the art of spin bowling in the 1990s. He was magic. Read more…

Jugaadistan Review: Scam 1992 meets Dil Dosti Etc in this entertaining but flawed campus thriller-drama

As I began watching Jugaadistan, the latest original offering from Lionsgate Play, my heart sank. The show appeared to be about the education scam and my mind immediately went to SonyLIV's recent series Whistleblower. Jugaadistan had a good cast and I thought it'd be a waste if it was 'just another show on the exam scam'. Read more…

Kiara Advani in pink cut-out dress has a blast at sister Ishita Advani's wedding festivities: See pics and video

Actor Kiara Advani is the most glamorous bridesmaid in town, and we have proof to back our claim. The star kickstarted her sister Ishita Advani's wedding festivities with an intimate bachelorette, and yesterday, Kiara attended her sangeet ceremony. Read more…