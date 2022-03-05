Kiara Advani in pink cut-out dress has a blast at sister Ishita Advani's wedding festivities: See pics and video

Actor Kiara Advani is the most glamorous bridesmaid in town, and we have proof to back our claim. The star kickstarted her sister Ishita Advani's wedding festivities with an intimate bachelorette, and yesterday, Kiara attended her sangeet ceremony. Kiara ditched the traditional aesthetic for the joyous occasion and served a head-turning look for a modern bridesmaid. She wore a pink cut-out dress and looked straight out of our tropical-fashion dreams.

Kiara Advani and her stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, posted a video and several photos of the Shershaah star striking stunning poses on their Instagram handles. Kiara captioned the post, "When you're ready in time to get a reel in," and Lakshmi Lehr wrote, "Starting the weekend here." The ensemble Kiara chose for her bridesmaid look is from the shelves of designer Monisha Jaising.

Kiara's dress comes in different tones of the eye-pleasing fuchsia pink shade. It features a broad double-strapped one-shoulder neckline with a keyhole detail, intricately-placed cut-out on the star's toned midriff, and a flowy floor-grazing skirt that creates a dreamy effect for the actor. In the end, the risqué thigh-baring slit on one side added a feminine charm to the magical silhouette.

Kiara Advani styles the look with minimal accessories.

Kiara accessorised the bright pink look with minimal accessories, including clear peep-toe sandals, layered beaded bracelets, and matching ornate dangling earrings. Centre-parted open tresses with curled ends, pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Kiara also posted videos of herself dancing with other bridesmaids on the song MEMBA - For Aisha from Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink. She shared the clips featuring Armaan Jain's wife, Anissa Malhotra, on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani last made an appearance in the 2021 movie Shershaah, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. She is also rumoured to be dating Sidharth. Her line-up of films includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

