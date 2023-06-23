Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Morning brief: Biden's ‘no alcohol’ toast at state dinner leaves PM Modi laughing; and all the latest news

Morning brief: Biden's ‘no alcohol’ toast at state dinner leaves PM Modi laughing; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2023 08:47 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Biden's ‘no alcohol’ toast at state dinner leaves PM Modi laughing

US President Joe Biden, right, and Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during the state dinner at the White House. (Bloomberg)

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared some light-hearted moments as they raised a toast during the state dinner at the White House. Read more

US Navy recorded the moment Titanic submersible imploded, was destroyed: Report

The US Navy detected the likely implosion of the Titan submersible on underwater sound monitoring devices shortly after it disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean during a trip to the wreck of the Titanic, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Read more

'Gambhir was trying to do something out of jealousy': PAK star's bombastic remark on Kohli's IPL spat with LSG mentor

Revisiting the infamous altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has launched a scathing attack on the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Read more

Mahabharat actor Girija Shankar on Adipurush: 'There's no need to use this tapori langauge, they could have done better'

Girija Shankar, better known for playing Dhritarashtra in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has said the makers of Adipurush could have done a better job than what is portrayed in the Om Raut film. Read more

Priyanka Chopra stuns in gorgeous white suit as she and Nick Jonas make Malti try her first fascinator for Royal Ascot

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas, often share adorable moments with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on Instagram. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pm modi priyanka chopra adipurush nick jonas biden virat kohli gautam gambhir pm modi in us
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP