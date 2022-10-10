Morning brief: Big move by Railways to prevent accidents, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Railways to set up 1,000 over bridges, underpasses to prevent accidents

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To prevent accidents at railway crossings, which constitute as much as 40% of all rail accidents, the Dedicated Freight Corridor will have 1,000 over bridges and underpasses, officials said. Read more

'Taiwan democracy not for sale': Pushback after Elon Musk's 'recommendation'

Days after stirring a row with his comments on the Russia and Ukraine conflict, Elon Musk - the world’s richest person - has now found himself at the center of a controversy linked to China and Taiwan. The tech billionaire has been lately sharing his views on how to resolve crucial international issues. Read more

Apple's iPhone can also predict if it will rain in next hour

Are you planning to step out and want to know if it is likely to rain in the next one hour? If you have an Apple iPhone, you can get the latest weather update including next hour rain update with a single tap. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in white as they attend a friend's wedding event in Mumbai: See pics and video

Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend makeup artist Vijay Palande's wedding engagement party in Mumbai. Read more

Woman comes home to surprise her sister, watch her emotional reaction

The bond between siblings is always something to cherish for the people who are involved in this equation, and for everyone else who gets to behold this lovely bond. Siblings can go to simply any extent to make the other ones happy, and that is exactly what can be seen in this Instagram video. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gul Panag sees Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu in active politics: 'They have a spine'

Actor Gul Panag has said that she sees Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu having an active political career. Gul also said that she disagrees with a lot of what Kangana says but she ‘has a spine’. Read more

'It's cheating... And terrible excuse from Buttler to not appeal': Ex-India pacer furious at 'pathetic' Wade episode

The limelight return of cricket to Perth and England's impressive eight-run win in the high-scoring thriller on Sunday at the new Optus Stadium was hogged by the Matthew Wade incident that had unfolded moments before the match at ended. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON