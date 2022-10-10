Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in white as they attend a friend's wedding event in Mumbai: See pics and video

Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend makeup artist Vijay Palande's wedding engagement party in Mumbai. The couple often makes stylish appearances together at star-studded events in the bay and were last seen together at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception dressed in elegant attires. Like last time, Hrithik and Saba grabbed eyeballs with their matching looks. The couple twinned in white to attend the festivities, dressed in sleek outfits. Keep scrolling to check out Hrithik and Saba's clicks.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in white outfits

On Sunday night, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad stepped out in Mumbai to attend their friend's wedding festivities. The paparazzi clicked Hrithik and Saba at the occasion dressed in all-white ensembles. The couple posed for the cameras before going inside the venue to attend the bash. While Saba chose an unconventional look in a crop top and palazzo pants, Hrithik looked dapper in a sleek suit set. They both wore sneakers to complete the look. See Hrithik and Saba's pictures and video from the outing below. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, Esha Gupta: What stars wore for Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's reception)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twin in white outfits. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan served a chic and classic look in a tailored white blazer featuring full-length sleeves, a button-up front, notch lapel collars, patch pockets, and a body-hugging fit. He teamed the jacket with matching straight-fitted pants and a beige round-neck pullover. Grey-coloured sneakers, a pulled-back hairdo, and a rugged beard rounded off his look.

Saba, on the other hand, complemented Hrithik in a white crop top featuring a plunging twisted neckline, half sleeves, and a midriff-baring hem length. High-waisted flared pants, white lace-up sneakers, and quirky orange earrings completed the look. Lastly, she chose pink lip shade, open tresses, and glowing skin to round it all off.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attend a friend's wedding party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, the rumours about Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad started doing the rounds when they were spotted together on a dinner date in February.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in the recently-released Vikram Vedha. Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.