Morning brief: BJP to focus on ‘pro-people’ aspects of Union Budget; and all the latest news

BJP to focus on ‘pro-people’ aspects of Union Budget

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced that it will send out teams of party workers to apprise the masses about the “pro-people” aspects of the Union budget that will be presented on Wednesday. Read more

'He struggles in T20s': Jaffer drops Team India star with blazing four-word verdict for series-decider against NZ

With an aim to record a famous double over New Zealand in limited-overs cricket, Hardik Pandya-led Team India will meet the Black Caps in the series decider at Ahmedabad on Wednesday. After restoring parity in Lucknow, the hosts will meet Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. Sharing his views ahead of the 3rd T20I, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has suggested a noteworthy change in the playing XI of the hosts. Read more

Pathaan box office week 1 collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood film is fastest ever to cross ₹300 crore mark in India

After Pathaan earned ₹21 crore crore nett on its seventh day in India, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer became the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹300 crore mark after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Pathaan's first week collection at the domestic box office now stands at ₹315 crore nett. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, was released on January 25. Read more

Women beautifully singing Marathi and Rajasthani songs will win your heart

The internet is full of videos of people displaying their talents to the world. Those are the videos that never cease to amaze netizens. Just like this clip video that has gone viral on the internet. Read more

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, AP Dhillon, and other stars turn glam game on for Kareena Kapoor's party: All pics, videos

Actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a grand bash at their residence in Mumbai last night. Kareena also celebrated her best friend Amrita Arora's birthday during the starry event. Read more

