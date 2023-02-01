Home / Trending / Women beautifully singing Marathi and Rajasthani songs will win your heart

Women beautifully singing Marathi and Rajasthani songs will win your heart

trending
Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:25 AM IST

The viral video of two women singing Marathi and Rajasthani songs was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the women who sang Marathi and Rajasthani songs.(Instagram/@songbirdtunes,@aakanksha_music)
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the women who sang Marathi and Rajasthani songs.(Instagram/@songbirdtunes,@aakanksha_music)
ByVrinda Jain

The internet is full of videos of people displaying their talents to the world. Those are the videos that never cease to amaze netizens. Just like this clip video that has gone viral on the internet. It shows women singing two different songs in their local Marathi and Rajasthani languages.

The video begins to show the women dressed in their traditional attire. One of them can be heard singing Reshmachya Reghani while the other is singing Banna Re. Both of their voices sound melodious. This video was shared by Instagram user @songbirdtunes.

Take a look at the clip below:

Don't they sound amazing? This video was shared on January 15. Since being uploaded, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has received over 1.8 million views and the number is only increasing. The video also has several comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Superb and so interesting." A second person added, "Great. Amazing combination of songs." "Beautiful fusion. That's my India. Diverse but one... keep it up girls. Lots of love," said a third Instagram user. A fourth person added, "Goosebumps when I heard it the first time. " Many others have reacted to the video using heart and fire emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out