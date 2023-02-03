Home / India News / Morning brief: Boost to tech ties among key takeaways of NSA Doval's US visit, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Boost to tech ties among key takeaways of NSA Doval's US visit, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Feb 03, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Washington, Feb 02 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval meets with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to exchange views on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual interest and further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, at the U.S. Department of State, in Washington on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Secretary Antony Blinken Twitter)
Washington, Feb 02 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval meets with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to exchange views on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual interest and further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, at the U.S. Department of State, in Washington on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(Secretary Antony Blinken Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Boost to tech ties key takeaway of NSA Ajit Doval’s US visit

In an era where technology will shape future global equations and competitiveness among big powers, the result of three-day visit of national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was a clear enunciation of the US’s commitment towards India on sharing the most critical technologies. Read more

Adani Group lost $108 billion in a week: ‘Headlines generating negative attention'

Gautam Adani, the multi-billionaire, is battling the worst crisis of his corporate life. Read more

Chinese ‘spy balloon’ spotted in American skies, Pentagon says

The Pentagon said that it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States that could be surveilling highly sensitive nuclear weapons sites. Read more

Faraaz movie review: Hansal Mehta's gut-wrenching tale of love and loss with excellent performances

Faraaz isn't an easy film to watch, neither would it have been easy to make. This Hansal Mehta directorial is based on the 2016 Dhaka terror attack, when five armed young men stormed into the Holey Artisan Bakery, and killed as many as 20 people — most of which were foreign nationals — and took several others hostage which mostly included Bangladeshi Muslims. Read more

Bill Gates joins chef Eitan Bernath to make roti, eats it with ghee. Watch

A video showing Microsoft’s Bill Gates joining celebrity chef Eitan Bernath to make roti was shared online. In the video, Bernath teaches Gates how to make roti from scratch. Read more

Hardik Pandya drops huge update on Test future ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs Australia

India's stand-in T20I skipper Hardik Pandya was asked about his much-awaited return to red-ball cricket after the star all-rounder guided the Indian side to another series win against New Zealand on Wednesday. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nsa ajit doval adani group china hansal mehta bill gates hardik pandya + 4 more
nsa ajit doval adani group china hansal mehta bill gates hardik pandya + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out