Morning brief: Captain's warning for Congress as 4 Punjab ex ministers join BJP, and all the latest news

Amarinder Singh's warning as 4 Punjab ex ministers join BJP: ‘Tip of iceberg'

Amarinder Singh, whose exit from the Congress was one of the biggest developments that Punjab saw last year ahead of the state elections, on Saturday took a swipe at his former party for not being able to retain four leaders that are now in the BJP. Read more…

Mercedes to recall 1 million older cars on fear of faulty brakes

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system, the federal transport authority (KBA) said. Read more…

‘I intentionally wanted to hit Sachin Tendulkar and wound him’: Shoaib Akhtar’s shocking revelation

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is part of several cricketing folklore, which also include intriguing battles with pacers from across the globe. The 'God of Cricket' has dominated many such battles but there have been rare occasions when bowlers have had their say. Read more…

Amit Sadh: There could be a better way of enjoying my birthday, feeling very dull after KK’s demise

Actor Amit Sadh is turning a year older on Sunday. While he has all the reasons to double up this year’s birthday celebration with success of his first audio series Batman Ek Chakravyuh on Spotify, he feels it’s certainly not the right time. Read more…

Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and other divas make jaws drop at IIFA Awards 2022: Pics, videos

The biggest names of Bollywood attended the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards ceremony last night. From Sara Ali Khan to Nora Fatehi to Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon, stars walked the red carpet dressed in glam looks for the star-studded occasion. Read more…

