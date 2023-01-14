Morning brief: Centre's draft letter on theory linking Joshimath subsidence with NTPC tunnelling, and all latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre refutes theory linking Joshimath subsidence with NTPC tunnelling in draft letter

The Centre has dismissed allegations by environmentalists and geologists that tunnelling associated with the National Thermal Power Corporation’s 520 MW Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town may have triggered land subsidence in the region. Read more

Lakshadweep MP, serving 10-yr jail term, disqualified from Lok Sabha

The Nationalist Congress Party MP from Lakshadweep Mohammad Faizal has been disqualified as Lok Sabha member, Lok Sabha secretariat said late Friday after the lawmaker, along with three others, was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment in connection with an attempt to murder case filed in 2009. Read more

'Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Sarfaraz Khan is an insult...': India's Test squad for Australia series tonked

On Friday, the BCCI announced the squads for the upcoming T20I, ODI series vs New Zealand, and for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia. There were some obvious names and big surprises like the return of Prithvi Shaw, who will be making a comeback to the Indian team after 537 days. He has been named in the roster for the T20Is against New Zealand. Meanwhile, the BCCI have also awarded Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan with their maiden Test call-ups. Read more

Nick Jonas reveals Priyanka Chopra and he celebrated daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' first birthday 'in style'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned one recently. Nick shared details of Malti's first birthday celebration in a new interview. Read more

Tips for parents and teachers to improve critical thinking in young students

Critical thinking is an essential life skill at the forefront of learning as it aids students in reflecting and understanding the consequences of their actions and solving problems. Therefore, it's imperative to instill the ability of critical thinking in children through education from an early age. Read more

