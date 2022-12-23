Home / India News / Morning brief: Charles Sobhraj needs open-heart surgery, says Nepal order; and all the latest news

Morning brief: Charles Sobhraj needs open-heart surgery, says Nepal order; and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 09:10 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A file photograph of Charles Sobhraj from 1995.(HT Photo by Dinesh Krishnan)
A file photograph of Charles Sobhraj from 1995.(HT Photo by Dinesh Krishnan)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Charles Sobhraj needs open-heart surgery, says Nepal order

Serial killer Charles Sobhraj is in need of an open-heart surgery, according to details of the verdict by Nepal’s Supreme Court that has ordered his release, even as his family and lawyers hailed the ruling ahead of the 78-year-old’s deportation to France. Read more

‘Centre finding excuses to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Rahul on Mandaviya’s letter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Centre is coming up with “excuses” to stop the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, a day after Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged him to consider suspending the march if Covid-19 protocols are not followed. Read more

Expert on how to manage breast cancer, prevention tips to keep it away

Breast cancer can happen at any age and is commonly seen in women of all age groups hence, timely screening is the need of the hour to manage breast cancer and improve the quality of life. Read more

Mira Rajput stuns in black and white at birthday bash; Aryan Khan, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha also attend. See pics

Several Bollywood celebrities and others related to the industry attended the birthday bash of stylist Mohit Rai in Mumbai on Thursday. Among them were Aryan Khan, Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy and Zaheer Iqbal. Read more

New PCB in charge drops massive comment on India vs Pakistan cricket ties

New Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in charge Najam Sethi straightaway sprang into action by making his stance on India and Pakistan bilateral cricketing ties clear. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nepal
nepal

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out