Morning brief: Chinese envoy's ‘big fan of India’ remark, and all the latest news

Big fan of India, says Chinese envoy amid Jaishankar-Sun strong exchange

China's top diplomat in Bangladesh Li Jiming said he is a big fan of India, personally, and he thinks India and China can work together closely to solve economic and geopolitical issues. China does not have any strategic rivalry with India and does not want to see a 'heavily armed' Bay of Bengal, the envoy said in Dhaka. Read more…

‘Not fair on Ashwin or Axar’: Kumble's bold prediction for India vs Netherlands in T20 World Cup match

With Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel failing to bag a wicket against Pakistan in Team India's T20 World Cup opener, many fans will be wondering if the management will welcome a change in the playing XI for the next match. The Rohit Sharma-led side face Netherlands in their upcoming fixture on Thursday, former captain Anil Kumble feels that dropping the spin duo would be unfair, unless an injury. Read more…

SS Rajamouli reveals why RRR has done so well in the west: 'The whole world started looking into...'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been a revelation for the west. The film was released in theatres in India back in March but it wasn’t until a few months later that the western world woke up to it. It began with the digital release on Netflix and soon snowballed into the film developing a cult following in US and beyond. In a recent interview, the filmmaker himself opened up on why that is the case. Read more…

Venkat Prabhu feels proud as R Ashwin recreates film's scene in Ind vs Pak match

"What a wonderful movie Chennai 28(2) completely put my life on rewind mode. Genuinely felt I could have been a part of it," tweeted R Ashwin in 2016 after watching the film Chennai 28 II, directed by Venkat Prabhu. However, six years later, he recreated a scene from the film that very much touched him. Read more…

Tejasswi Prakash with Karan Kundrra steals the spotlight at Sussanne Khan's birthday party in black sequin outfit: Watch

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were among a host of celebrities who attended Sussanne Khan's birthday bash last night in Mumbai. The guest list included stars like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna, Sonal Chauhan, Nargis Fakhri, and more celebs. Tejasswi and Karan arrived together for the celebrations and posed for the paparazzi outside the venue. Read more…