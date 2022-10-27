‘Not fair on Ashwin or Axar’: Kumble's bold prediction for India vs Netherlands in T20 World Cup match

With Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel failing to bag a wicket against Pakistan in Team India's T20 World Cup opener, many fans will be wondering if the management will welcome a change in the playing XI for the next match. The Rohit Sharma-led side face Netherlands in their upcoming fixture on Thursday, former captain Anil Kumble feels that dropping the spin duo would be unfair, unless an injury.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said, "I don't see any change happening in Sydney. I don't think it's fair on Ashwin or Axar. I don't think it's fair. If you're looking to make a change, perhaps it's bringing in Chahal for one of them. But I don't see that happening against the Netherlands. Unless there's an injury or a niggle, that could force the change".

Also Read | Veteran India star's 'Spirit of Cricket' dig at England after loss to Ireland in T20 World Cup takes Twitter by storm

India defeated Pakistan in their opener at the MCG in Melbourne, by four wickets. Chasing a target of 160 runs, India reached 160 for six in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli clobbering an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls. The former captain slammed six fours and four sixes during his blitz. Hardik Pandya also played a crucial knock of 40 runs off 37 balls, packed with a four and two sixes. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each, Naseem Shah scalped a dismissal.

Initially, Pakistan posted 159 for eight in 20 overs. Shan Masood played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 42 balls, with five fours. Iftikhar Ahmed also played a crucial knock of 51 runs off 34 balls, with two fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh bagged a three-wicket haul in his maiden World Cup, with Hardik also taking three wickets. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami also grabbed a dismissal each.

Kumble also went on to state that Arshdeep would bowl at least two overs from the last four for India against Netherlands. "In terms of death bowling, like I mentioned before the India-Pakistan game as well, I would go with Arshdeep to bowl at least two overs in the death, and then have Shami or Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the other one each. Those could be your last four overs'', he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON