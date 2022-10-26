Veteran India star's 'Spirit of Cricket' dig at England after loss to Ireland in T20 World Cup takes Twitter by storm

England fell to a stunning five-run loss to Ireland on Wednesday in the 2022 T20 World Cup, throwing the race for a semi-final spot in Group 1 wide open. Chasing a target of 158, England were limited to a score of 105/5 in 14.3 overs before rain caused the match to be called off. The par score for them according to the DLS method was 110 which meant that Ireland managed to record a famous win over England.

The defeat is arguably the biggest upsets of the tournament thus far, with Ireland playing in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup for the first time ever and the star-studded England being favourites to win the trophy. It thus garnered a number of reactions, among which was veteran spinner Amit Mishra, who decided to take a dig at England based on the recent debates around the ‘Spirit of Cricket’. “Congratulations @cricketireland on a massive victory. Hope England doesn’t say winning through DLS isn’t in the spirit of the game,” said Mishra in a tweet.

Congratulations @cricketireland on a massive victory. Hope England doesn’t say winning through DLS isn’t in the spirit of the game. 😄 #EngvsIRE pic.twitter.com/0S4L5f1ZTi — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 26, 2022

Mishra's dig is based on the fact that a number of former and current England players had said that they are not fine with a bowler running out a batter at the non-striker's if the latter backed up too far before the former delivered the ball.

England's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals has taken a beating with their shock loss to Ireland. They now face champions and traditional rivals Australia at the MCG on Friday, a virtual knockout for both.

In only the second T20 match played between England and Ireland - the first having been washed out at the 2010 World Cup in the West Indies - England's chase began disastrously. After captain Jos Buttler's dismissal, Josh Little had the out-of-form Alex Hales caught for seven with a miscued pull.

With Ben Stokes bowled for six by Fionn Hand, England were reduced to 29 for three before the end of the powerplay. It could have been worse had Dawid Malan not been dropped on 23 by Gareth Delany, the Irishman's second spill after grassing Hales early on. Three balls later, though, Delany made amends by catching a slogging Harry Brook for 18 off George Dockrell.

Malan then fell for 35 with a miscued pull caught at deep third man off the bowling of Barry McCarthy. Though the wickets hardly helped, England were in no hurry until Moeen came in and began throwing the bat around. He hammered a six and three fours to give England a fighting chance as clouds gathered over the stadium. A few more balls and Moeen could well have pushed his team to victory. But it was all for nothing.

