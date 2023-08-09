Morning brief: Congress, BJP trade barbs after Rahul Gandhi gets back official bungalow; all the latest news

'Rahul Gandhi, see PM Modi's big heart': Ravi Kishan on bungalow; 'Not his dadihal'

As Rahul Gandhi got back his MP accommodation, the bungalow of 12 Tughlaq Lane, a day after his Lok Sabha membership was restored, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said this is the large-heartedness of PM Modi. The Congress countered and said the MP bungalow was not PM Modi's private property. Read more

₹ 2 crore-worth of pension to ‘dead’ recipients: CAG flags lapse in govt scheme

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has tracked down a range of anomalies in the execution of the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) – a centrally-sponsored scheme to provide social pensions to elderly, widows and persons with disabilities belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) category. Read more

Neena Gupta spotted in a little black dress, her fans say 'glad she didn't care about people's opinion about her age'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta made an appearance in Mumbai in a little black dress and high boots on Tuesday. She also carried a matching purse and wore brown shades. She kept her makeup simple and topped the look with beautiful earrings. Read more

Made In Heaven 2 Premiere best-dressed: Sobhita Dhulipala, Dia Mirza, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, others; who wore what

The cast and makers of the much-awaited season 2 of Zoya Akhtar's series Made In Heaven on Amazon Prime Video stepped out in Mumbai to attend its screening. Read more

Tilak Varma storms past Gambhir, six-hitting Suryakumar scales new T20I heights as records tumble in India's win over WI

India are alive. As is the series. Putting behind the abject batting failures of the last two games, the real Team India showed up in Guyana to pull one back against West Indies by 7 wickets. Read more

