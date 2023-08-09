Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta spotted in a little black dress, her fans say 'glad she didn't care about people's opinion about her age'

Neena Gupta spotted in a little black dress, her fans say 'glad she didn't care about people's opinion about her age'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 09, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Neena Gupta's fans defended her against those who said she should wear according to her age and said that it's after all ‘her choice’.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta made an appearance in Mumbai in a little black dress and high boots on Tuesday. She also carried a matching purse and wore brown shades. She kept her makeup simple and topped the look with beautiful earrings. Also read: Neena Gupta says hers was the first kiss on Indian TV but had to be removed, reveals ‘I rinsed my mouth with Dettol’

Neena Gupta was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)
Neena Gupta was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Fans praise Neena Gupta's look

A paparazzo shared a video of Neena on Instagram. While many trolled the actor for choosing such a dress, many also appreciated her confidence and her look. A fan wrote, “I'm glad that she didn't care about people's opinion about her age and the outfit... and she just wore what she wanted! And she's looking pretty.” Another called it “Nice outfit” in the comments section. Some also wrote “Waaah” and “Nice”. A person also commented, “Hot to lag rhi hai (she is looking hot after all).” A fan defended her against those who claimed she should be mindful of her age and wrote, “It's her choice.”

Some tried to troll her for her choice of dress

A person, however, claimed she didn't look comfortable and wrote, “She looks uncomfortable. Why to wear such dresses? These kinda peoples always look gorgeous in sarees.” One more said, “Nowadays people trying so hard to look young...wish they knew old age too has its own charm & beauty. I don't blame people, rather our judgmental mindset of age shaming forces people to try to look young.”

Neena on not being able to wear gowns on red carpet

In May, Neena had said in an interview that she was jealous of young actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt after seeing them making grabbing attention at international events like Met Gala and Oscars. She had told News18, “I wish we also had the same kind of exposure. I think about it every passing minute. I feel envious every second (smiles). I wonder what if I was a young actor in this day and age! I could have achieved so much more. Having said that, I know that you can’t have everything that you wish for. I definitely do feel thankful for all the work that’s coming my way even at this age. But yes, I feel very, very jealous when I look at them wearing gowns and walking [on the global stage].”

Neena's work

After delivering several films in the 80s, Neena became one of the most sought-after actors in her second innings with the success of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. She has been doing a lot of work lately. This year, she was seen in a lead role in Shiv Shastri Balboa along with Anupam Kher and has been earning a lot of appreciation for her role as a grandmother in Lust Stories 2. She was also seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Ishq-e-Nadaan. On the OTT, she is seen in the new web show, Charlie Chopra.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out