Morning brief: Congress to hold nationwide protests against price rise, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress to hold nationwide protests against price rise

The women’s wing of the Opposition Congress will on Thursday hold nationwide protests against the rising prices, increase in Goods and Services Tax on certain products, and hike in domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) rate. Read more…

China rattled by ED raids on VIVO? Seeks 'fair' business environment in India

China has expressed hope that India will conduct the ongoing investigations into the mobile manufacturer firm Vivo in accordance with the law and regulations and provide a “truly fair” and “non-discriminatory” business environment to Chinese firms. Asked about the ongoing raids on Vivo offices in several locations in India, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that the Chinese side is closely following the developments on this matter. Watch video for more

Birthday boy MS Dhoni snapped enjoying tennis in London; Wimbledon shares viral photo with special caption

MS Dhoni is synonymous with astute on-field tactics and calm demeanour. An absolute crowd puller and a fan-favourite in Chennai, Dhoni may have ended his illustrious international career, but his charisma and prominence still prevail. The former India captain celebrated his 41st birthday in style as he enjoyed tennis action at the ongoing Wimbledon 2022. Read more…

Ranbir Kapoor tells paparazzi calling him ‘dad-to-be’: ‘Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya’. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting Shamshera, which releases on July 22. The actor’s reaction to being called ‘dad-to-be' by the paparazzi on Wednesday, has been shared by many fan accounts on social media. Ranbir also wished actor Ranveer Singh on his 37th birthday in the clip. Read more…

Want to contour your jawline? Here are non-surgical procedures that promise to give you a tighter, youthful-looking face

Non-surgical facelift can be termed as minimally invasive facelift and completely non-invasive facelift includes topical treatments such as retinoid or firming serums depending on growth factors, daily application and according to one’s skin type. If you want to contour your jawline, we got good news for you as we got you sorted with non-surgical beauty procedures that promise to give you a tighter, youthful-looking face with topical skin treatments and without having to undergo the knife. Read more…