Morning brief: Delhi high court to pronounce verdict on pleas against Agnipath scheme today, and all the latest news

Delhi high court to pronounce verdict on pleas against Agnipath scheme today

The Delhi high court will on Monday pronounce its judgment on pleas challenging the Agnipath military recruitment scheme that triggered protests last year over the shorter tenure and fewer benefits it offers. Read more

2 accused in Moosewala case killed by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Goindwal Sahib Central Jail

Two gangsters lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed during a clash among inmates on Sunday, police said. Read more

'He was giving MS Dhoni tips on captaincy. Asked me 'What's going on with your batting?'': Kohli's bizarre fan encounter

The 2014 tour of England was a forgettable campaign not just for Virat Kohli, but also for the entire Indian team. Read more

Kiara Advani looks glamorous in red on the red carpet, blushes as paps call her ‘Mrs Malhotra’. Watch

Day after attending an awards event with Sidharth Malhotra in a yellow saree, Kiara Advani walked the red carpet at yet another awards event on Sunday. Read more

Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt in jaw-dropping thigh-high slit gowns steal the spotlight as best-dressed divas at awards show

Actors Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt attended an awards show in Mumbai last night. Read more

