Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Morning brief: Ex-Army chief calls for ‘urgent attention’ to Manipur violence, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Ex-Army chief calls for ‘urgent attention’ to Manipur violence, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Urgent attention’: Ex-Indian Army chief on retired officer's ‘like in Syria’ tweet over Manipur

Former Indian Army chief general (retired) Ved Prakash Malik has called for “urgent attention” to the situation in Manipur which saw a spurt in violence as riotous mobs combatted Rapid Action Force, set up flaming roadblocks and torched properties in the heart of Imphal town on Friday. Read more

Alia Bhatt embraces Barbiecore in hot pink outfit for São Paulo Netflix event, shares goofiest pics with fans: See here

Actor Alia Bhatt flew off to São Paulo in Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event, where the streaming platform unveils exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles. Read more

5 Ways To Avoid Split Ends

The Flash: DC film shows how obsession with multiverse storytelling will tire Marvel out

Early on in Andy Muschietti's The Flash, a solemn Bruce Wayne aka Batman tells Barry Allen aka Flash, “These scars are what have made us who we are. Read more

'Virat Kohli grabbed my hand forcefully and...': Naveen-ul-Haq claims RCB star physically provoked him during ugly spat

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has landed some fresh allegations on Virat Kohli, claiming that he was physically provoked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore star that led to an ugly spat between the two during the 2023 Indian Premier League. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
manipur virat kohli alia bhatt indian army
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP