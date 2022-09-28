Morning brief: Gehlot meets MLAs with message of faith in Congress chief, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gehlot meets Congress lawmakers, tells them have faith in Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot met over two dozen Congress lawmakers, including ministers, at his residence late on Tuesday and told them everything was fine and that they should have faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Read more…

'Don't think I'll ever do it unless I was...': England star Moeen Ali reacts strongly to Deepti Sharma's run out

Over the past weekend, Deepti Sharma drew worldwide attention after she ran Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end for a match-winning final wicket of the innings during the third ODI of the series at Lord's. The dismissal had recently been moved from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section by the Marylebone Cricket Club, and was also legitimized by the International Cricket Council. However, it hasn't found takers from many among English cricket even as it is now in the rulebook, and England's leading all-rounder Moeen Ali is one of them. Read more…

Saif Ali Khan reads reviews by only '3-4 guys who still have integrity': There are so many different reviews it’s a mess

Saif Ali Khan is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. The actor is not one to mince his words, even though he has now learnt to measure them a bit. As he promotes his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, he recently travelled to Delhi where he engaged with the media to talk about the film, the current state of Bollywood, and his co-star Hrithik Roshan. Read more…

Shanaya Kapoor's ethnic ensemble is for Navratri mornings. Suhana Khan reacts

Shanaya Kapoor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, has been giving us all kinds of fashion goals with glimpses from her fashion diaries. Shanaya, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is an absolute fashionista. Read more…

Video of sunset at Grand Canyon just after thunderstorms stuns people. Watch

You may have seen videos and images of sunsets at different places. However, have you ever seen the sun going down over the horizon just after a thunderstorm? That is what this wonderful video shows. The clip captures the stunning sunset at Grand Canyon as thunderstorms sweep over the place. Read more…

India’s most affordable EV to launch today. Here’s how much it could cost

Tat Motors is all set to officially launch the Tiago EV, its third electric car in India, on Wednesday, September 28. The Tiago hatchback will join the Tigor EV to become only the second car in India to offer an electric avatar too. Read more…

