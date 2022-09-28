Video of sunset at Grand Canyon just after thunderstorms stuns people. Watch

You may have seen videos and images of sunsets at different places. However, have you ever seen the sun going down over the horizon just after a thunderstorm? That is what this wonderful video shows. The clip captures the stunning sunset at Grand Canyon as thunderstorms sweep over the place.

The video was posted on the official Facebook page of Grand Canyon National Park. It was posted with a detailed description. “One of the best times of the year to watch the sunset at the Grand Canyon is during the summer monsoon. Thunderstorms sweep over the Canyon in the afternoon, dispensing heavy rain and violent lighting. If we are lucky, they depart just before sunset, the lingering clouds and distant lightning making for one of the most spectacular light displays on Earth. This lightning storm was at least 40 miles away, making it safe to film on the rim. Spend a Minute Out In It under purple and gold skies near Yavapai Point,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on September 26. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 5,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Incredible. I'll never forget watching the sunset over the Grand Canyon. Should be on everyone's bucket list,” posted a Facebook user. “Nature at her most incredible!! Thanks for sharing,” wrote another. “Thank you for sharing this awesome storm!!” commented a third.