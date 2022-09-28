Shanaya Kapoor's ethnic ensemble is for Navratri mornings. Suhana Khan reacts

Shanaya Kapoor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, has been giving us all kinds of fashion goals with glimpses from her fashion diaries. Shanaya, daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps sharing snippets and making her fans drool to stunning pictures of herself. From ethnic to casual to formal attires, Shanaya can do it all and with a lot of style. Shanaya believes in merging fashion and comfort together and her Instagram profile is replete with such fashion inspo.

Shanaya shared a set of pictures from her post-shoot diaries with her Instagram family a day back. Navratri is on and the country is basking in the festivities. The festivities have also reached the homes of the Bollywood celebrities. While some are staying at home and spending time with families, some are also sharing fashion inspos for the festive days. Shanaya's outfit is for every Navratri morning ritual, especially if you want to brighten up the day with style and ethnic vibes together. Shanaya shared a set of pictures of herself decked up in an ethnic ensemble. The actor opted for a red blouse with lifted details at the sides and multicoloured floral patterns decorating it. The blouse came with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. She further teamed it with a long flowy red skirt featuring the floral details. The midriff-baring ensemble hugged Shanaya's shape and showed off her curves perfectly. "Some post shoot fun," Shanaya captioned her pictures.

In no time, the actor's pictures are flooded with likes and comments from her friends, family and fans. Shanaya's best friend Suhana Khan commended "Wow," while mom Maheep Kapoor dropped multiple red heart and heart-eyed emoticons. Anshuka Kapoor wrote, "Beaut."

Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shanaya wore her tresses open in messy wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda, Shanaya decked up in black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, a shade of nude lipstick and a small black bindi.