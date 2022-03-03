Shanaya Kapoor's smoking hot look in yellow backless satin slip dress costs this

Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded bash last Thursday as a post-wedding celebration of his filmmaker-best friend Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar and a host of celebrities from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone to childhood friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan joined the party. As the Tinsel Town ladies set the paparazzi on frenzy with their jaw-dropping looks in black outfits, Shanaya Kapoor stood out and grabbed the spotlight with her smoking hot look in a yellow backless satin slip dress.

The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, show Shanaya acing the sartorial game with her stellar elegant style and a spin of sultry. The pictures featured the diva donning a light-weight and fluid asymmetric slip dress that came in evening primrose colour.

Sporting a halter-neck detail with crystal straps, the satin silk dress featured a wrapped style on the top that ended in ruffled tassels on the side while the bottom too sported a diagonal wrapped look before ending into a thigh-high slit to add to the hotness quotient.

The dress further oozed oomph with its backless detail that sported only crystal straps. Leaving her wavy tresses open down her back in mid-parted soft curls, Shanaya completed her look with a pair of brown bling strappy heels.

She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, a stack of finger rings and delicate bracelets. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

The ensemble is credited to Istanbul-based designer brand, Viola & Vesper, that boasts of contemporary evening wear inspired by the golden era of the elegant 1920's which we describe as "modern vintage"​. The satin slip dress originally costs ₹67,704 on the designer website.

Shanaya Kapoor's satin slip dress from Viola & Vesper (viola-vesper.com)

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Shanaya Kapoor set the Internet on fire. She was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.