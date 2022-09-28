'Don't think I'll ever do it unless I was...': England star Moeen Ali reacts strongly to Deepti Sharma's run out

Over the past weekend, Deepti Sharma drew worldwide attention after he ran Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker's end for a match-winning final wicket of the innings during the third ODI of the series at Lord's. The dismissal, more commonly and informally known as the ‘Mankad’, had recently been moved from ‘Unfair Play’ to ‘Run out’ section by the Marylebone Cricket Club, and was also legitimized by the International Cricket Council. However, it hasn't found takers from many among English cricket even as it is now in the rulebook, and England's leading all-rounder Moeen Ali is one of them.

Moeen said that there is no hard-work in dismissing a batter at the non-striker's end, and he wouldn't do it unless he was “really angry” at a batter.

“No it's not my thing. I don't think I'll ever do it unless I was really angry with someone. It's in the laws and there's nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn't become a common thing, or something that's regularly done," Moeen said, as quoted by Telegraph.

“You’re not really working to get a wicket. At least with a run-out, there’s a bit of work that has to be done, and with all the other dismissals. This is just waiting for the guy and taking the bails off. Even when I played cricket as a kid in the garden, it’s not my thing to do."

Moeen further called for a ban on the dismissal, and then suggested an alternative for the same.

“You should be in your crease anyway, to be fair, but it’s a difficult one. You don’t really look at the bowlers. You feel like they’re there and they’re going to bowl, but if they’re stopping, your momentum can take you out of your crease,” said Moeen.

“I actually just think they should get rid of them. We were discussing this the other day, how would you do it, because guys would then (pinch ground) but there should be a line where you can’t go past and you know how the umpires look for the no-balls, they could potentially do the same for that and say, right, he’s got one more, if he does it again, he’s gone.”

