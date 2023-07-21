Morning brief: Germany's Robert Habeck urges India to condemn Russia's 'aggression' in Ukraine; and all the latest news

‘Helpful if India says Russia is…’: Germany's Robert Habeck on Ukraine war

German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck, who is on a three-day India visit, urged New Delhi to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and said it would even help in their ties – if India says “this is an aggression”. “You can't…read more.

‘We were treated like animals’: Manipur village chief recounts ordeal

On May 4, as the small Kuki village of B Phainom in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district came under attack, the police were unresponsive on the phone, offered little protection, and even after a brutal sexual assault that…read more.

Trying to find what happened to him, White House on US soldier in North Korea

The White House expressed deep concern about the well-being of US soldier Travis King who crossed into North Korea border this week. Although, Pyongyang has not responded to US requests for…read more.

Watch: Kohli brings up fifty with a four in 500th international match, surpasses Tendulkar, Dhoni among other greats

It was a milestone day for Virat Kohli and he marked it by grinding out an innings that helped India wrestle back advantage against a spirited West Indies side on Day 1 of the second Test in Port-of-Spain. Kohli…read more.

Barbie movie review: Greta Gerwig plays around with a smart satire, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have too much fun

If there's one thing that the promos of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie have made it clear consistently, it's that the narrative is far cleverer than what it lets on. But the film turns out to be too clever — it's a satire that keeps…read more.

Deepika Padukone stuns in exquisite saree at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show; Ranveer Singh can't stop admiring her

Bollywood's favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra, known for his groundbreaking styles, hosted a lavish Bridal Couture show in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The event was a glamorous affair with…read more.

Postcard sent in 1969 from Paris gets delivered in 2023

In today’s era, sending letters or postcards might not be a common thing. However, years ago, it was one of the most prominent ways of communication. People from different parts of the world used to send each…read more.

