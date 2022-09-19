Morning brief: Goa CM and 8 Congress turncoats to meet PM Modi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant and 8 Congress turncoats to meet PM Modi today

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and eight legislators who recently switched over from the Congress to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coastal state will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday. Read more…

Supreme Court seeks govt report on retired judges' posting

More than a year after it activated a dormant constitutional provision to pave the way for appointment of retired high court judges to clear backlog of cases, the Supreme Court has sought a report from the Union government on whether any such appointment had been approved, as it observed that “judiciary’s promise of speedy justice” has taken a hit due to paucity of judges. Read more…

'Rishabh and I were practicing outside. We ran to the stadium...': Sridhar recalls Pant's reaction to India's 36-all-out

India's Test series victory against Australia in 2020/21 will go down in history as one of the best comebacks by a touring side. The side had faced a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, being reduced to merely 36 in the second innings of the match and eventually conceding an 8-wicket defeat. Read more…

Interview | Tisca Chopra says Bollywood films are stuck in formula: 'If you know the trick, it's no longer magic'

Tisca Chopra is currently seen in the new Disney+ Hotstar show Dahan. The supernatural thriller sees her in the role of an IAS officer with a scientific mindset, caught amidst situations she can’t explain or understand. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about what made her take up the show, women headlining major series on OTT, and why Bollywood films haven’t fared as well in 2022. Read more…

Priyanka Chopra dons gorgeous white slip dress to celebrate Nick Jonas' 30th golf-themed birthday: Watch the epic video

Actor Priyanka Chopra's singer husband, Nick Jonas, marked his 30th birthday on September 16. The couple, alongside their friends and family, jetted off to an undisclosed location and ringed in the occasion with an epic golf-themed bash. Today, Priyanka took to her Instagram page to drop a video featuring several snippets from the party. Read more…