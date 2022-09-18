Home / India News / Goa CM Pramod Sawant and 8 Congress turncoats to meet PM Modi

Goa CM Pramod Sawant and 8 Congress turncoats to meet PM Modi

india news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 11:06 PM IST

Eight MLAs, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira joined the BJP after passing a resolution in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

File photo of Congress MLAs joining the BJP in presence of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji.(ANI)
File photo of Congress MLAs joining the BJP in presence of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant in Panaji.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and eight legislators who recently switched over from the Congress to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coastal state will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday.

Sawant left for the national capital in the evening with most of the MLAs, while MLAs Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat, who are currently out of station, will join them in Delhi.

"Eight former Congress MLAs who joined BJP and I are going to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister tomorrow," Sawant told reporters at the Goa airport.

The MLAs and Sawant would be accompanied by BJP state unit president Sadanand Tanavade.

On Wednesday, eight MLAs, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Phaldesai, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira joined the BJP after passing a resolution in a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

The turncoat MLAs are also likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah during their Delhi visit.

The saffron camp retained power in the 40-member Goa Assembly after the election in March this year. The BJP now has 28 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly, while the Congress's number has been reduced to three.

The grand old party has accused the ruling camp of luring away the legislators by offering 40-50 crore to each one of them.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar said one of the MLAs was initially approached by the BJP with 30 crore cash, but he was not ready for that amount. Then an additional 10 crore were offered to him within two hours. "But since he was not willing even after that, he was given 5 crore more, only after which he agreed," he said without naming the MLA.

On Thursday, Sawant met Goa governor PS Sreedharan Pillai amid talk of a cabinet reshuffle in the wake of the eight Congress MLAs joining the BJP.

The chief minister later said the meeting had nothing to do with politics. The Goa cabinet currently has 11 ministers from the BJP, besides Sudin Dhavalikar of the ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. The state can have maximum of 12 ministers.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
goa bjp pramod sawant pramod sawant government + 1 more
goa bjp pramod sawant pramod sawant government

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out