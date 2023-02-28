Morning brief: Govt moves to clear pending OROP payments after Supreme Court rap, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Following the top court’s observations, the defence ministry on Monday instructed the Controller General Defence Accounts (CGDA) to release all OROP arrears in a single instalment, a government spokesperson said.

Govt moves to clear pending OROP payments after Supreme Court rap

The Supreme Court on Monday reproached the Union government for delaying payments to around 1.6 million army pensioners under the one rank, one pension (OROP) scheme, observing that the armed forces are not expected to go against the rule of law.

Combined commanders to discuss future wars in Bhopal

The Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) will meet in Bhopal from March 30 to April 1 and discuss tactics, choice of hardware equipment, and the future of warfare, officials familiar with the matter said.

'Dhoni asked 'Thakega toh nahi?' I said 'If I do, carry me out on a stretcher'': India bowler's story behind dream spell

There is a reason why MS Dhoni is every Indian cricketer's most loved captain.

Akshay Kumar rocks a see-through t-shirt as he leaves for US tour with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa. Watch

Akshay Kumar and his entourage including Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa left for the US late Monday night for The Entertainers tour.

Loved Priyanka Chopra's fitted cut-out dress in Citadel first look and teaser with Richard Madden? Here's what it costs

Actor Priyanka Chopra, the cast and the makers of the upcoming Amazon Prime web series Citadel released the teaser of the action-packed entertainer online.

Korean woman dresses up as Jab we Met’s Geet, dances to Yeh Ishq Hai

Kareena Kapoor's quirky and whimsical character Geet from the film Jab We Met has claimed a special place in the hearts of fans.

