Akshay Kumar rocks a see-through t-shirt as he leaves for US tour with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa. Watch

Akshay Kumar and his entourage including Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa left for the US late Monday night for The Entertainers tour. All four of them were spotted together at the Mumbai airport and paused to pose for the paparazzi. Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana are also said to be a part of the tour but weren't spotted with them at the moment. Also read: Akshay Kumar's US concert reportedly cancelled due to non-payment by the promoter, 'not poor ticket sales'

A paparazzo shared a video of them from the airport on Instagram. It shows Akshay in a sheer black tee and black track pants. He also wore sunglasses at night as he posed alongside the three actors. While Disha was in a white crop top and matching track pants, Mouni and Sonam were in tees and pants paired with jackets.

The group will perform live shows in various US cities including Orlando. The The New Jersey concert has however been cancelled. While the concert's promoter Amit Jaitly said in an Instagram post that it was because of 'extremely slow sales of tickets', a source close to the tour said the March 4 concert has been cancelled because of non-payment by the promoter.

A show will also be held at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando on March 11. Promoter of the Orlando show, Meit Shah, said according to ANI/PNN, "This is going to be one of the biggest shows of our lifetime. I am trying to give my best and arrange everything in a way that everything goes off smoothly. It's a Saturday night show and we are expecting a crowd of 10,000 to 12,000 people all around the city and adjacent cities are expected to turn up for the show. I can assure everyone that people witnessing the show will get good value for their money."

He further said, "After being hit by pandemic, everyone's life has been affected badly and things had gone for a drastic change. Hence, everyone wants to be entertained like never before. What better way to organise a Bollywood celebrity show to spread smile and happiness among the Indian diaspora in USA."

