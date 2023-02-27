Akshay Kumar's US concert reportedly cancelled due to non-payment by the promoter, 'not poor ticket sales'

The New Jersey concert, part of The Entertainers tour, featuring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani, has been cancelled. While Amit Jaitly, the concert's promoter, put up an Instagram post stating it was because of 'extremely slow sales of tickets', a source close to the tour has refuted the claim and said the March 4 concert has been cancelled because of non-payment by the promoter. The actors will be flying out for the tour on Monday. (Also read Akshay Kumar on consecutive flops: 'If your films don't work its your fault, it is time for you to change')

A source close to the tour shared that Akshay Kumar along with Mouni, Sonam and Disha would be leaving India for the rest of the tour dates on Monday. The source said, "The Entertainers tour’s New Jersey show was unfortunately called off because the local promoter Amit Jaitley of Sai USA INC failed to pay the national promoter. Despite the presence of a large Indian population in the city were excited about the show, it‘s canceled because of non-payment by Amit Jaitely."

The promoters, Sai Usa Inc, put up a lengthy statement on why the show was cancelled earlier this week. In an Instagram, they explained in their statement, "We hold our beloved audience and their expectations from us at the highest level. We strive to deliver nothing but quality shows in the tri-state area. But, there are times when things just don't work out in our favor and we have to make tough choices and make the hardest decisions. It is with a big Sorry this time, that we have to let our audience down and announce the cancellation of The Entertainers Tour show featuring Akshay Kumar and others."

The note continued, "In the spirit of full transparency the main reasons for the cancellation is the extremely slow sales of tickets for the show, this has led to it not being financially viable unless we booked some very huge losses from the show. It is evident that this show has very little demand and we have realized that the tour was not appropriately promoted for awareness to spread in the South Asian disapora in the United States. With the less than stellar support for marketing from the Tour organizer, we have no other choice." The post also assured fans who had bought tickets that their money would be refunded.

Besides Akshay and the female actors, The Entertainers also features actor Aparshakti Khurana and singers Jasleen Royal and Stebin Ben. The North American tour would be held in various US cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando and Oakland. The New Jersey concert was going to be held at Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, the state capital.

Akshay's latest film release Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, has earned a little over ₹10 crore for its first weekend. The Hindi film is said to be the actor's lowest opening in a decade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON