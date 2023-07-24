Morning brief: Heavy rainfall across India, these states may receive downpour for next 4 days; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heavy rainfall across states, IMD issues alert for next four days

Rains continued to lash different parts of the country, with a cloudburst reported from Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and heavy rainfall leading to rivers overflowing in Uttarakhand. Read more

UK tourist on Rhodes wildfires: Sea turned black, sky orange, ‘like the end…’

It felt like “the end of the world”, a British tourist who escaped the wildfires in Rhodes told Sky News as extreme heat triggered a number of blazes across the region. Read more

Harmanpreet Kaur should have been careful with her actions: Anjum Chopra

Former India skipper Anjum Chopra has seen women’s cricket grow leaps and bounds from close quarters. A stylish left-handed batter, she represented India in 157 matches (12 Tests, 127 ODIs and 18 T20Is), 41 of those as captain. Read more

Oppenheimer box office day 3 collection: Christopher Nolan's Cillian Murphy-starrer set to enter ₹ 50 crore club in India

Oppenheimer, which released in theatres on Friday, has been doing very well at the box office in India. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film's weekend collection has taken earnings very close to ₹50 crore nett. Read more

Rakul Preet Singh in green bikini and oversized shirt brings neon magic to beachwear during Dubai holiday. All pics

Rakul Preet Singh escaped the busy life of Mumbai to go for a holiday in Dubai with her family. The star has posted several pictures from Dubai, giving a glimpse of her time there. Read more

